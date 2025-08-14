Manchester United planned to include Sancho in the Baleba deal

Manchester United's ambitions to land Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba are running up against the Seagulls' steep financial demands, which the Old Trafford club has tried to bring down.

Details: According to The Independent, club owner Tony Bloom is standing firm on a £120 million price tag for Baleba. However, Manchester United are offering £80 million up front, with the remainder to be paid as bonuses.

Another option discussed was including winger Jadon Sancho in the deal, but the chances of Brighton agreeing to this are virtually nil. Ruben Amorim himself is adamant about bringing in Baleba, and if the deal falls through, he is reportedly willing to revisit it next year.

The same goes for their alternative target — Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, who is also being closely monitored by Real Madrid. Manchester United could try to sign Wharton if the Baleba move collapses, and they remain keen on the prospect of uniting both players in the same squad over the long term.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, Manchester United mainly reinforced their attack, signing three forwards.