RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Getting closer to the Galácticos! Real Madrid closely monitoring Adam Wharton

Getting closer to the Galácticos! Real Madrid closely monitoring Adam Wharton

The midfield of Los Blancos could get a youthful boost.
Football news Today, 02:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Real Madrid continues to scout the Premier League market.

Details: According to the renowned transfer portal Transfermarkt on social media X, Real Madrid is seriously considering the candidacy of 21-year-old Crystal Palace defensive midfielder Adam Wharton.

It appears the young Wharton is being eyed as an alternative to the failed pursuit of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, whom Real Madrid had hoped to sign this summer.

At this stage, Los Blancos are finalizing their scouting reports to prepare their first transfer approach. Personal terms for the player are unlikely to be an issue for Real.

Wharton joined Palace last year from Blackburn Rovers for €21 million and has quickly become one of the team’s standout stars despite his youth.

Last season, he made 27 appearances for the club and contributed 3 assists. His current contract with Crystal Palace runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at €45 million.

Reminder: Is a move to Real Madrid still possible? Rodri causing concern for Man City management

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores