Getting closer to the Galácticos! Real Madrid closely monitoring Adam Wharton

Real Madrid continues to scout the Premier League market.

Details: According to the renowned transfer portal Transfermarkt on social media X, Real Madrid is seriously considering the candidacy of 21-year-old Crystal Palace defensive midfielder Adam Wharton.

It appears the young Wharton is being eyed as an alternative to the failed pursuit of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, whom Real Madrid had hoped to sign this summer.

At this stage, Los Blancos are finalizing their scouting reports to prepare their first transfer approach. Personal terms for the player are unlikely to be an issue for Real.

Wharton joined Palace last year from Blackburn Rovers for €21 million and has quickly become one of the team’s standout stars despite his youth.

Last season, he made 27 appearances for the club and contributed 3 assists. His current contract with Crystal Palace runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at €45 million.

