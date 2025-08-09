A move to Real Madrid not ruled out? Rodri triggers concern among Man City executives

Real Madrid continues to look for reinforcements in midfield and has identified Rodri from Manchester City as a top target. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has long been on Los Blancos' radar, but the likelihood of a transfer this summer remains low.

According to Diario AS, Real are prepared to spend around €115 million on the move. The player himself has yet to give a definitive answer to Manchester City's new contract offer. Rodri is delaying a decision about his future, which is causing concern among the Citizens' management.

Despite his age (he will turn 30 in the summer of 2026) and some concerns about his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Rodri is regarded as a promising midfield addition for Real. Optimism about a potential move is growing, even though no concrete steps from Los Blancos are expected just yet.