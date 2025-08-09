RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news A move to Real Madrid not ruled out? Rodri triggers concern among Man City executives

A move to Real Madrid not ruled out? Rodri triggers concern among Man City executives

The Spaniard is in no rush to extend his contract with the Citizens
Football news Today, 13:22
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
A move to Real Madrid not ruled out? Rodri triggers concern among Man City executives Photo: x.com/ManCity

Real Madrid continues to look for reinforcements in midfield and has identified Rodri from Manchester City as a top target. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has long been on Los Blancos' radar, but the likelihood of a transfer this summer remains low.

According to Diario AS, Real are prepared to spend around €115 million on the move. The player himself has yet to give a definitive answer to Manchester City's new contract offer. Rodri is delaying a decision about his future, which is causing concern among the Citizens' management.

Despite his age (he will turn 30 in the summer of 2026) and some concerns about his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Rodri is regarded as a promising midfield addition for Real. Optimism about a potential move is growing, even though no concrete steps from Los Blancos are expected just yet.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores