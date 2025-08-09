Prediction on game Win Liverpool Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The new football season in England kicks off this weekend with the FA Community Shield clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool. The showdown takes place on Sunday, August 10, with the action getting underway at 16:00 Central European Time. I’m offering you a bet on this exciting encounter.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: match preview

Last season, Crystal Palace pulled off something truly remarkable—winning the FA Cup. In the final, the Eagles edged Manchester City 1-0. In preparation for the new campaign, Crystal Palace played six friendlies: three wins, one draw, and two defeats. The team has managed to keep its key players, although Arsenal have made contact regarding attacking midfielder Eze. Several clubs have also shown interest in Marc Guéhi, but nothing concrete yet, so Palace head into the Community Shield with their full-strength squad.

Liverpool, in contrast to Palace, enjoyed an impressive transfer window and remain very active. The Merseysiders have signed Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike. The squad looks refreshed and ready for the new Premier League season. Under Arne Slot, Liverpool didn’t take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, so they arranged five friendlies: a 2-4 loss to AC Milan and four wins in the other matches. Last season, the Reds were crowned Premier League champions with a commanding ten-point lead.

Match facts and head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost two of their last three matches.

Liverpool are on a three-game winning streak.

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in each of their last five games.

Overall, Liverpool have found the net at least once in fifteen consecutive matches.

Crystal Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings.

The teams met twice last season: one draw and one Liverpool victory.

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Prediction

This summer, Liverpool have strengthened in spectacular fashion and are clearly among the main favourites for both the season and the Community Shield clash. Without doubt, this won’t be a walk in the park for the Reds, but I believe the Merseysiders will get the better of Crystal Palace and I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.62.