Not before September. Guardiola shares details on Rodri's injury

Ballon d'Or winner and Manchester City midfielder Rodri is continuing his recovery from injury.

Details: In a comment to the Manchester Evening News, City boss Pep Guardiola shared an update on the midfielder's rehabilitation. Recall, Rodri picked up an injury in the match against Al Hilal and was forced to leave the pitch early.

Rodri is getting better, but in the last game against Al Hilal he suffered a serious injury. Over the past few days, he's been training better and I hope after the international break (in September) he'll be back in top shape.

I hope he can get a few minutes in those matches, but the main thing is he feels no pain, because we don't want Rodri to come back injured.

We're doing everything we can to avoid that. He's trained with us in the last two sessions, and that's a good sign.