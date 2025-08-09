RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Not before September. Guardiola shares details on Rodri's injury

Not before September. Guardiola shares details on Rodri's injury

Ballon d'Or winner continues recovery after injury
Football news Today, 04:24
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Rodri walks across the field in disappointment George Wood/Getty Images

Ballon d'Or winner and Manchester City midfielder Rodri is continuing his recovery from injury.

See also: Chelsea vs AC Milan prediction and betting tips 10 Аugust 2025

Details: In a comment to the Manchester Evening News, City boss Pep Guardiola shared an update on the midfielder's rehabilitation. Recall, Rodri picked up an injury in the match against Al Hilal and was forced to leave the pitch early.

Rodri is getting better, but in the last game against Al Hilal he suffered a serious injury. Over the past few days, he's been training better and I hope after the international break (in September) he'll be back in top shape.

I hope he can get a few minutes in those matches, but the main thing is he feels no pain, because we don't want Rodri to come back injured.

We're doing everything we can to avoid that. He's trained with us in the last two sessions, and that's a good sign.

Despite some squad issues, former England defender Joleon Lescott believes Man City remain the favourites to win the Premier League.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores