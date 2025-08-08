RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Ex-England defender Lescott sees Man City as Premier League title favorites

Ex-England defender Lescott sees Man City as Premier League title favorites

Last season doesn't mean a thing.
Football news Today, 08:51
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Last season was a turbulent one for Manchester City. The team finished third in the Premier League and crashed out in the Champions League round of 16, sparking doubts about the Citizens' competitiveness. But former England defender Joleon Lescott begs to differ.

Details: Lescott stated that, in his view, City will be among the favorites, as last season the squad recharged their batteries after the dizzying 2023-2024 campaign, and are now ready to go all out again.

Quote: "Despite last season, City remain among the favorites. It's Pep Guardiola, top-class players, and it would be foolish not to consider them contenders for trophies. Last year was tough: they did what no one else in English football had ever managed—and it took its toll.

The fatigue was not just physical, but mental as well. Towards the end, when it became clear the title was slipping away, they eased off a bit. Now, hopefully, they've had a mental break and the team will return re-energized," Lescott said.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores