Ex-England defender Lescott sees Man City as Premier League title favorites
Last season was a turbulent one for Manchester City. The team finished third in the Premier League and crashed out in the Champions League round of 16, sparking doubts about the Citizens' competitiveness. But former England defender Joleon Lescott begs to differ.
Details: Lescott stated that, in his view, City will be among the favorites, as last season the squad recharged their batteries after the dizzying 2023-2024 campaign, and are now ready to go all out again.
Quote: "Despite last season, City remain among the favorites. It's Pep Guardiola, top-class players, and it would be foolish not to consider them contenders for trophies. Last year was tough: they did what no one else in English football had ever managed—and it took its toll.
The fatigue was not just physical, but mental as well. Towards the end, when it became clear the title was slipping away, they eased off a bit. Now, hopefully, they've had a mental break and the team will return re-energized," Lescott said.