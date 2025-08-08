Ex-England defender Lescott sees Man City as Premier League title favorites

Last season was a turbulent one for Manchester City. The team finished third in the Premier League and crashed out in the Champions League round of 16, sparking doubts about the Citizens' competitiveness. But former England defender Joleon Lescott begs to differ.

Details: Lescott stated that, in his view, City will be among the favorites, as last season the squad recharged their batteries after the dizzying 2023-2024 campaign, and are now ready to go all out again.