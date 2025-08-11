RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 13, 2025

Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 13, 2025

Kenley Ward
Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images
13 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Bolton, Toughsheet Community Stadium
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 13, 2025, the first round of the EFL Cup brings Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday face-to-face at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Sheffield Wednesday have not lost to Bolton in their last seven meetings, winning four and drawing three times.
  • The most recent encounter between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Bolton kicked off the new League One season with a win in their opening match.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are currently facing squad and financial issues, which could impact their cup performance.
  • Bolton enter the match as favorites thanks to home support and strong form.

Match preview:

Bolton, coming off a confident 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle to start their League One campaign, approach this fixture in high spirits and with the backing of their home crowd. Sheffield Wednesday, representing the Championship, began their season with a 2-1 defeat to Leicester and are struggling with financial and squad problems that may affect their performance. Although Sheffield Wednesday have the historical edge in this matchup—unbeaten in the last seven head-to-heads with four wins and three draws—the hosts look like favorites this time around.

Probable line-ups:

  • Bolton: Sharman-Lowe, Osei-Tutu, Toal, Johnston, Conway, Sheehan, Simons, Hale, Randall, Kosy-Dabire, Burstow.
  • Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Valéry, Otegbayo, Iorfa, Lowe, Palmer, Ingvarsson, Chalobah, Shipston, Lowe, Kadamarteri.

Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction:

This clash promises to be a battle full of action and goals. Over their last five matches, Bolton have scored 9 goals—nearly two per game on average. Sheffield, despite recent struggles for wins, have found the net consistently in those five games. Considering the visitors’ defensive issues but attacking quality, the logical bet here is that both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.65).

