Manchester United are interested in two defenders

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, after the failed transfer of defender Kim Min-Jae from Napoli, Manchester United is now interested in two players.

The English club is considering the defenders Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Axel Disasi from Monaco.

In the current season, 23-year-old Todibo has played 46 matches for Nice in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing no assists. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Disasi has scored six goals and provided four assists in 49 appearances for Monaco.