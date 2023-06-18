Manchester United are interested in two defenders
Photo: Axel Disasi's Instagram/Author Unknown
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, after the failed transfer of defender Kim Min-Jae from Napoli, Manchester United is now interested in two players.
The English club is considering the defenders Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Axel Disasi from Monaco.
In the current season, 23-year-old Todibo has played 46 matches for Nice in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing no assists. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Disasi has scored six goals and provided four assists in 49 appearances for Monaco.
