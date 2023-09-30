Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024

Manchester United have already started making transfer plans for next year.

According to information from well-known insider Fabrizio Romano, the club is faced with the task of strengthening its defensive game.

In particular, one of the priorities for the coming year is the acquisition of a new central defender.

“This option was considered at the club at the end of last season, when options were discussed with signing Benjamin Pavard (who eventually moved to Inter) and Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice player).

However, these plans were disrupted by the failed transfer of Harry Maguire to West Ham, the journalist said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the very idea of ​​acquiring a central defender is still relevant.

“Todibo remains on the list of candidates, and scouts are also considering Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen and Antonio Silva from Benfica. It has already been definitely decided that the transfer will be carried out in the summer, since it requires significant financial investments,” the insider concluded.