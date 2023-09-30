RU RU NG NG
Main News Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024

Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024

Football news Today, 04:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024 Manchester United have already started making transfer plans for next year.

Manchester United have already started making transfer plans for next year.

According to information from well-known insider Fabrizio Romano, the club is faced with the task of strengthening its defensive game.

In particular, one of the priorities for the coming year is the acquisition of a new central defender.

“This option was considered at the club at the end of last season, when options were discussed with signing Benjamin Pavard (who eventually moved to Inter) and Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice player).

However, these plans were disrupted by the failed transfer of Harry Maguire to West Ham, the journalist said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the very idea of ​​acquiring a central defender is still relevant.

“Todibo remains on the list of candidates, and scouts are also considering Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen and Antonio Silva from Benfica. It has already been definitely decided that the transfer will be carried out in the summer, since it requires significant financial investments,” the insider concluded.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
Popular news
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Yesterday, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Yesterday, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Yesterday, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news 28 sep 2023, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's ninth consecutive victory Football news Today, 04:37 Three legends together. Messi posted a joint photo with Zidane and Beckham Football news Today, 04:33 Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024 Football news Today, 03:51 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 03:27 The Barcelona winger is unlikely to feature against Real Madrid Football news Today, 03:00 Lautaro Martinez made it clear which club he wants to play for Football news Today, 02:47 Declan Rice's price prevented his move to Bayern Football news Today, 02:00 Inter Miami reported important news about Messi's condition Football news Today, 01:32 Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023