Manchester City's example. The head coach of Chelsea will be responsible for transfer decisions

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of Chelsea, will now oversee all the club's transfers, as reported by Independent.

According to the sources, the Argentine specialist will have the final word in the club's transfer policy. The club intends to sign players based on Mauricio Pochettino's tactical preferences. Potential acquisitions will be discussed among the sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, as well as the Director of Recruitment and Talent, Joe Shields, but the ultimate decision will rest with the head coach.

Chelsea, after reevaluating their transfer strategy, aims to adopt a model similar to that of Manchester City. In this scenario, the coach defines the tactical profile of the player needed, and the directors provide him with a list of candidates from which he selects.

It is expected that Chelsea, during the winter transfer window, will be one of the clubs attempting to secure the services of the forward van Toney, who has been suspended for betting, and whose suspension expires in January.

It is worth recalling that in May 2023, the English club Chelsea announced that Mauricio Pochettino would become the head coach of the team. In the 2023-24 season, the "Blues" played 11 matches under the guidance of the Argentine. They managed to secure five victories, drew three times, and suffered three defeats.

Presently, Chelsea has accrued 12 points and occupies the tenth position in the Premier League standings.