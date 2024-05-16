Manchester City have unveiled their home and away uniform kits for the 2024/25 season

Manchester City has unveiled their home and away kits for the 2024/25 season. The team continues to be sponsored by the esteemed company Puma.

The home kit is crafted in the traditional club color - sky blue. However, the away kit showcases unconventional shades of dark green. The away ensemble combines hues of dark green, brown, and pink.

Previously, the London-based Arsenal revealed their home attire for the upcoming season.

Manchester City currently leads Arsenal by two points with one round remaining in the championship. In the final round of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's side will face West Ham.

Furthermore, the Citizens are set to contest the FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 25th at Wembley. It was previously reported that Manchester City's goalkeeper would miss the concluding matches of the season.