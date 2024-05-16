A nod to the legendary eras: Arsenal has unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season

The London-based Arsenal has unveiled its home kit for the 2024/25 season. Images featuring the new matchday ensemble have surfaced on the club's official online platforms.

Crafted by Adidas, the kit boasts the club's traditional colors of red and white, complemented by dark blue stripes across the shoulders - a homage to the 1990s when the Gunners donned a similar design.

The Year of the Cannon 🔴⚪️



Our new 24/25 Arsenal x @adidasFootball home kit is available now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 16, 2024

Pre-orders for the matchday kit are now available, with purchases being facilitated through the official Arsenal club store.

It’s all in the details 😮‍💨 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 16, 2024

Arsenal currently sits in second place in the Premier League table, trailing Manchester City by two points with one match remaining in the season. In the final fixture, Mikel Arteta's squad will face Everton, while City will take on West Ham.