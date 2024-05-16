Manchester City goalkeeper to miss final two games of the season

At the end of the season, Manchester City will be without their primary goalkeeper, Ederson.

According to the club's official website, the Brazilian goalkeeper sustained a minor orbital fracture during the match against Tottenham. During that match, he was replaced by Stefan Ortega, who made several crucial saves, helping Manchester City secure a 2-0 victory.

Ederson will miss the final Premier League match against West Ham, a game City must win to clinch their fourth consecutive English championship. He will also be absent for the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

However, Ederson is expected to be fit for the start of the Copa America 2024, which begins on June 21 in the United States.

This season, Ederson has played 43 matches, conceding 34 goals.