Man City losing control? Guardiola sets unwanted record in key stat

This has never happened before in the legendary coach's career
Football news Today, 14:52
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Man City losing control? Guardiola sets unwanted record in key stat Photo: x.com/ManCity

In the fifth round of the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw. After Erling Haaland's opener, the Gunners responded with a precise strike from Martinelli in stoppage time.

Interestingly, Man City posted a surprisingly modest possession statistic. The Citizens controlled the ball for just 32.8% of the match—the lowest figure of Pep Guardiola's career in the top leagues.

Never before in 600 top-flight matches had a Guardiola side seen so little of the ball. The previous unwanted record also belonged to Manchester City in a clash with Arsenal back in March 2023, when possession was at 36.5%.

On top of that, Mikel Arteta has become the only manager not to lose a league match against a Guardiola team (2 wins and 3 draws).

