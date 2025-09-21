Man City losing control? Guardiola sets unwanted record in key stat
In the fifth round of the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw. After Erling Haaland's opener, the Gunners responded with a precise strike from Martinelli in stoppage time.
Interestingly, Man City posted a surprisingly modest possession statistic. The Citizens controlled the ball for just 32.8% of the match—the lowest figure of Pep Guardiola's career in the top leagues.
Never before in 600 top-flight matches had a Guardiola side seen so little of the ball. The previous unwanted record also belonged to Manchester City in a clash with Arsenal back in March 2023, when possession was at 36.5%.
On top of that, Mikel Arteta has become the only manager not to lose a league match against a Guardiola team (2 wins and 3 draws).