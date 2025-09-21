Man City losing control? Guardiola sets unwanted record in key stat

This has never happened before in the legendary coach's career

In the fifth round of the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw. After Erling Haaland's opener, the Gunners responded with a precise strike from Martinelli in stoppage time.

Interestingly, Man City posted a surprisingly modest possession statistic. The Citizens controlled the ball for just 32.8% of the match—the lowest figure of Pep Guardiola's career in the top leagues.

32.8% - Manchester City's draw at the Emirates included the lowest ever possession average by a Pep Guardiola team in a top-flight league match (today his 601st), while the two lowest have both been at Arsenal in the Premier League (32.8% today, 36.5% in March 2023). Pragmatism. pic.twitter.com/MgBd9Gtehj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2025

Never before in 600 top-flight matches had a Guardiola side seen so little of the ball. The previous unwanted record also belonged to Manchester City in a clash with Arsenal back in March 2023, when possession was at 36.5%.

On top of that, Mikel Arteta has become the only manager not to lose a league match against a Guardiola team (2 wins and 3 draws).