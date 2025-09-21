Haaland on fire! Arsenal concede their earliest Premier League goal in a year

Incredible scoring streak

Arsenal host Manchester City in the fifth round of the English Premier League.

Fans didn't have to wait long for the opening goal. By the ninth minute, the Citizens had already taken the lead. Guardiola's men won the ball back on their own half, Reijnders sparked a lightning-fast counterattack and set up Haaland in front of goal. The Norwegian striker rarely wastes such chances—0-1.

Erling Haaland starts off hot against Arsenal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFTX28jT0y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 21, 2025

Remarkably, this goal is Haaland’s fifth against Arsenal in just seven matches. It’s also worth noting that Haaland has now scored in six consecutive games for club and country. Incidentally, this is the fastest goal Arsenal have conceded in a Premier League fixture in a year.

9 - Erling Haaland's opener is the earliest goal Arsenal have conceded in the Premier League since September 2024, in what was also a ninth minute goal scored by Erling Haaland. Nemesis. pic.twitter.com/lGHKS30I0z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2025

This season, City's attacking talisman has found the net seven times in six games for Manchester City and scored six goals in two matches for the Norwegian national team.