Neville believes Arsenal must prove their title ambitions with a win over Man City
London's Arsenal have often been the subject of ridicule for consistently stumbling in the title race and finishing as runners-up. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville knows exactly what Mikel Arteta's team is missing.
Details: According to Neville, it's all about having a winner's mentality—something that must be displayed to clinch victory in the biggest matches. Sunday's clash against Manchester City, he says, will be the ultimate litmus test.
Quote "It starts with the manager's team selection and carries onto the pitch, where players have to show courage, seize their moments, and not hold anything back. To win big games, you need a special mentality, and this current Arsenal side has already shown they can deliver it.
For Arsenal, this is a must-win match. For City, it's a tougher challenge. But if they want to prove they're back in the title race and ready to shake things up—go out and win. Win at the Emirates on Sunday, and that really changes everything," said Neville.