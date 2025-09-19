Neville believes Arsenal must prove their title ambitions with a win over Man City

But the right mentality is key.

London's Arsenal have often been the subject of ridicule for consistently stumbling in the title race and finishing as runners-up. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville knows exactly what Mikel Arteta's team is missing.

Details: According to Neville, it's all about having a winner's mentality—something that must be displayed to clinch victory in the biggest matches. Sunday's clash against Manchester City, he says, will be the ultimate litmus test.

