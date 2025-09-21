Haaland mocked by Arsenal fans

Norwegian's hairstyle sparks ridicule

Arsenal and Manchester City shared the spoils in the fifth round of the English Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side posted the worst possession percentage of the Spanish manager's entire career.

For the Citizens, Erling Haaland found the net, but after the match, the Norwegian striker was mocked by Arsenal supporters as the Man City team bus left the stadium. A video surfaced online showing a young fan imitating Haaland and poking fun at his hairstyle.

Erling Haaland has revealed he was subjected to some awful abuse as #ManCity left the Emirates Stadium tonight. 😨😂 pic.twitter.com/AYh4Ezn7rY — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 21, 2025

For the record, Haaland leads the Premier League scoring chart with six goals after five rounds. Manchester City, however, are only ninth in the table, with seven points to their name.