Haaland mocked by Arsenal fans

Haaland mocked by Arsenal fans

Norwegian's hairstyle sparks ridicule
Football news Today, 16:05
Jan Novak
Haaland mocked by Arsenal fans Photo: x.com/ErlingHaaland

Arsenal and Manchester City shared the spoils in the fifth round of the English Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side posted the worst possession percentage of the Spanish manager's entire career.

For the Citizens, Erling Haaland found the net, but after the match, the Norwegian striker was mocked by Arsenal supporters as the Man City team bus left the stadium. A video surfaced online showing a young fan imitating Haaland and poking fun at his hairstyle.

For the record, Haaland leads the Premier League scoring chart with six goals after five rounds. Manchester City, however, are only ninth in the table, with seven points to their name.

