Mamelodi Sundowns officially bid farewell to two players at once

Squad shake-up at Sundowns.

Details: Today, on the club's official X (formerly Twitter) page, Mamelodi Sundowns announced the departure of two players – 29-year-old attacking midfielder Neo Maema and 32-year-old left winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

Maema joined Sundowns from Royal AM in 2021 and has since made 120 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists.

Thembinkosi Lorch, on the other hand, signed with Mamelodi at the start of last year but was almost immediately loaned out to Wydad. After returning to the Brazilians, he struggled to establish himself as a regular. He leaves the club with 26 matches, 7 goals, and 4 assists for Mamelodi Sundowns.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨, 𝗡𝗬𝗢𝗦𝗢 👆💛



After 2️⃣ unforgettable years, 1️⃣ league title, 2️⃣6️⃣ appearances, 7️⃣ goals and 4️⃣ assists, the Yellow Nation thanks and celebrates Thembinkosi Lorch. 💛



Wishing you all the best as you start the next chapter of your journey! 👊#Sundowns… pic.twitter.com/GTug91Cwr6 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 14, 2025

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨, 𝗡𝗘𝗢 👆💛



After 4️⃣ incredible years, 4️⃣ league titles, 1️⃣ Nedbank Cup, 1️⃣ MTN8, 1️⃣ African Football League title, 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ appearances, 1️⃣3️⃣ goals and 1️⃣4️⃣ assists, the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Neo Maema. 💛



We wish you success in the next step of your… pic.twitter.com/wYuYdtDyQ1 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 15, 2025

