Dailysports News Football news Mamelodi Sundowns officially bid farewell to two players at once

Mamelodi Sundowns officially bid farewell to two players at once

The club has decided to part ways with its experienced players.
Football news Today, 01:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns officially bid farewell to two players at once https://x.com/Masandawana

Squad shake-up at Sundowns.

Details: Today, on the club's official X (formerly Twitter) page, Mamelodi Sundowns announced the departure of two players – 29-year-old attacking midfielder Neo Maema and 32-year-old left winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

Maema joined Sundowns from Royal AM in 2021 and has since made 120 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists.

Thembinkosi Lorch, on the other hand, signed with Mamelodi at the start of last year but was almost immediately loaned out to Wydad. After returning to the Brazilians, he struggled to establish himself as a regular. He leaves the club with 26 matches, 7 goals, and 4 assists for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025

