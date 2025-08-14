RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction x.com/AVFCOfficial
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
16 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Newcastle
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Aston Villa
Odds: 2.26
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, August 16, in the opening round of the English Premier League, Aston Villa will host Newcastle. Here’s my pick for the winner in this clash.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

  • Aston Villa have won 4 of their last 5 Premier League matches.
  • Newcastle have claimed victory in just 2 of their previous 5 Premier League games.
  • Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has never drawn with Newcastle — 5 wins and 3 defeats.
  • Last season, both sides exchanged emphatic wins: Newcastle triumphed 3-0 at home, while Aston Villa dominated their home fixture 4-1.

Match preview

Last season was a mixed bag for Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s squad produced a stunning Champions League campaign, reaching the quarterfinals before bowing out to PSG. In the Premier League, though, the Birmingham side finished sixth, oscillating between disappointing results and impressive performances early on.

Aston Villa have had a surprisingly quiet summer. Their only significant signing has been centre-back Evan Guessand, arriving from Nice for €30 million. The club also bought goalkeeper Marco Bizot from Brest, who will compete with Emiliano Martinez for the starting spot. None of the team’s key players have departed.

Newcastle finished last season just above Aston Villa — in fifth place. Eddie Howe’s side endured a disastrous start but found their form midway through the campaign to secure a Champions League berth. However, in the final rounds, the Magpies came dangerously close to slipping down the table.

Among Newcastle fans, optimism is in short supply ahead of the new season. The club is on the verge of losing its top scorer Alexander Isak, who is eyeing a move to Liverpool. Overall, Newcastle have failed to land several players they had targeted during the transfer window. In preseason, Newcastle failed to win any of their six matches: four defeats and two draws.

Probable lineups

  • Aston Villa: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins
  • Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle enter the season looking completely out of sorts, and it’s hard to expect quality football from them right now. My bet is on a home win for Aston Villa.

Prediction on game Win Aston Villa
Odds: 2.26
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Guinea vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship 15 aug 2025, 10:00 Guinea vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.69 Algeria Recommended 1xBet
Sonnenhof Grossaspach vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Sonnenhof Großaspach vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025 Sonnenhof Grossaspach Odds: 1.95 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now 1xBet
FC Guetersloh vs Union Berlin prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Gütersloh vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 FC Guetersloh Odds: 1.6 Union Berlin Bet now Mostbet
Saarbruecken vs Magdeburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 15 aug 2025, 12:00 Saarbrücken vs Magdeburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 August 2025 Saarbruecken Odds: 2.07 Magdeburg Recommended 1xBet
Sassuolo vs Catanzaro prediction Coppa Italia 15 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Catanzaro: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia? Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 Catanzaro Bet now 1xBet
Niger vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship 15 aug 2025, 13:00 Niger vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025 Niger Odds: 1.64 South Africa Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 15 aug 2025, 13:00 Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 15, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.75 Rayo Vallecano Recommended 1xBet
Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 15 aug 2025, 14:00 Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.62 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
Al Ahly SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 15 aug 2025, 14:00 Al Ahly vs Pharco: Will Al Ahly secure their first win of the season? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.73 Pharco FC Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs Juve Stabia prediction Coppa Italia 15 aug 2025, 14:45 Lecce vs Stabia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.83 Juve Stabia Recommended Melbet
Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 15 aug 2025, 15:00 Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 15 August 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.75 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Sandhausen vs RB Leipzig prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 16 aug 2025, 09:30 Sandhausen vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 16, 2025 Sandhausen Odds: 1.68 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores