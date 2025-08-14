Prediction on game Win Aston Villa Odds: 2.26 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, August 16, in the opening round of the English Premier League, Aston Villa will host Newcastle. Here’s my pick for the winner in this clash.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

Aston Villa have won 4 of their last 5 Premier League matches.

Newcastle have claimed victory in just 2 of their previous 5 Premier League games.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has never drawn with Newcastle — 5 wins and 3 defeats.

Last season, both sides exchanged emphatic wins: Newcastle triumphed 3-0 at home, while Aston Villa dominated their home fixture 4-1.

Match preview

Last season was a mixed bag for Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s squad produced a stunning Champions League campaign, reaching the quarterfinals before bowing out to PSG. In the Premier League, though, the Birmingham side finished sixth, oscillating between disappointing results and impressive performances early on.

Aston Villa have had a surprisingly quiet summer. Their only significant signing has been centre-back Evan Guessand, arriving from Nice for €30 million. The club also bought goalkeeper Marco Bizot from Brest, who will compete with Emiliano Martinez for the starting spot. None of the team’s key players have departed.

Newcastle finished last season just above Aston Villa — in fifth place. Eddie Howe’s side endured a disastrous start but found their form midway through the campaign to secure a Champions League berth. However, in the final rounds, the Magpies came dangerously close to slipping down the table.

Among Newcastle fans, optimism is in short supply ahead of the new season. The club is on the verge of losing its top scorer Alexander Isak, who is eyeing a move to Liverpool. Overall, Newcastle have failed to land several players they had targeted during the transfer window. In preseason, Newcastle failed to win any of their six matches: four defeats and two draws.

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Aston Villa vs Newcastle prediction

Newcastle enter the season looking completely out of sorts, and it’s hard to expect quality football from them right now. My bet is on a home win for Aston Villa.