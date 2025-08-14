Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 16, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart will host the German Super Cup clash between Stuttgart and Bayern. The southern derby has trophy implications once again, promising not only a fiercely contested battle but also a vibrant, high-scoring affair. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, given the strong likelihood of success.

Match preview

The past two seasons have marked a real breakthrough for the Swabians — from a team fighting to avoid relegation, the club has transformed into a solid contender for European spots. Last spring’s DFB-Pokal triumph ended an 18-year trophy drought and gave Sebastian Hoeneß’s squad a new sense of self-belief. Their summer preparations have been stable: three wins in friendlies and only a narrow defeat to Bologna.

However, the squad situation ahead of the match is far from perfect. Key holding midfielder Angelo Stiller is doubtful, while striker Nick Woltemade — embroiled in a dispute with the club over a potential move to Bayern — may be left on the bench. Nevertheless, Stuttgart have kept their core intact and bolstered the side with promising young talent, giving fans every reason to believe they can challenge the favorites.

Bayern return to the Super Cup for the first time in two years, but approach the fixture with some uncertainty. Due to their participation in the Club World Cup, the team had little time for a proper preseason, and coach Vincent Kompany opted to give his players a three-week break. In friendlies, Bayern looked confident, beating Lyon, Tottenham, and Grasshopper, though youth players featured heavily in every match.

The main issue remains a limited attacking selection. With Müller, Sané, and Palhinha gone, injuries to Musiala, and the potential departure of Coman, almost all the attacking responsibility falls on new arrival Luis Díaz and Harry Kane. Under these circumstances, Kompany is forced to trust in young talents, and one of preseason’s revelations has been 17-year-old Lennart Karl, who could play a key role in the Super Cup showdown.

Probable lineups

Stuttgart: Bredlow, Assignon, Jacques, Chabot, Mittelstädt, Stiller, Karazor, Leweling, Undav, Führich, Demirović

Match facts and head-to-head

Over 3 goals were scored in 8 of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Bayern have won 7 of their last 10 matches against Stuttgart.

Stuttgart have beaten Bayern only once in the last 7 years.

Prediction

Both teams head into this match with some personnel issues, but also with strong motivation. Stuttgart are looking to build on last season’s success and claim back-to-back trophies, while Bayern are eager to reassert themselves as Germany’s dominant force. Given both sides’ attacking firepower and their head-to-head history, expect a thrilling, high-scoring contest. Our pick: Over 3.0 goals at 1.68 odds.