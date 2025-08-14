RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025

Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Haras El Hodoud vs National Bank prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Haras El Hodoud
15 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
National Bank
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Friday, as part of Round 2 in the Egyptian Premier League, Haras El Hodoud will host the National Bank of Egypt. I'm offering a bet on goals in this matchup with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The hosts have yet to play an official match in the new Egyptian Premier League season, so their current form remains a mystery. Last season, they were known for their organized home defense, which often helped them pick up points against the favorites.

Recall that at the end of last season, the team suffered two away defeats to Ceramica Cleopatra and Al Masry, both by a score of 0-2. Their main objective for the upcoming fixture is to play solidly at the back and capitalize on attacking chances, preventing the visitors from dictating the tempo.

The visitors have already played one match this season, drawing 0-0 at home with Ghazl El Mahalla. That game showed the team is focused on careful, risk-free football, especially defensively. However, their lack of attacking output signals a need to increase their cutting edge up front if they want to start winning.

Last season, National Bank of Egypt proved they could pick up points even away from home, playing pragmatically and making the most of their opportunities. In Alexandria, they'll likely spend long spells without the ball, so the effectiveness of their counterattacks and set pieces will be crucial.

Probable lineups

  • Haras El Hodoud: Mohamed El Zanfaly, Karim Yehia, Islam Abdelhakim, Islam Abu-Salima, Mohamed Awad, Fady El Henawy, Mostafa Mahmoud, Mahmoud El Qyat, Omar Saviola, Mahmoud Abu Gouda, Reda Khalil
  • National Bank of Egypt: El Balouti A., Dovedar M., El Gazzar M., El Gazzar A., Yakubu I., Simpore S., Ibrahim M., Fathi M., Faisal O., Ufa, Wahid Y.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting between these teams in May 2025 ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Last season, Haras El Hodoud often played out goalless home draws, focusing on defense.
  • National Bank of Egypt is unbeaten in regulation time in their last five head-to-head clashes with this opponent.

Prediction

Given the home advantage and the cautious approach of both sides, this match is likely to be tightly contested with an emphasis on defense. Haras El Hodoud can count on at least a draw, but the visitors also have every chance to take points thanks to their discipline and well-organized defense. Our bet for this game: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
