On August 15, at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala (Uganda), Niger will take on South Africa in the group stage of the 2024 African Nations Championship. For the hosts, this match is a last-ditch effort to salvage something from the tournament, while Bafana Bafana have the chance to solidify their position in the race for the playoffs. Here’s my prediction for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Niger have had a disastrous tournament so far: a defeat to Guinea in the opener, followed by a loss against Uganda, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the group. Jean-Michel Cavalli’s men have no choice but to play for victory—anything less will eliminate them from contention. Once again, Ridouane Assane will be pivotal in midfield, linking defense and attack and creating opportunities from deep.

However, Niger’s main issue remains their shaky defense, which has made far too many errors in previous matches. Even with a full-strength squad, the coaching staff will need to find a solution to contain South Africa’s lively attacks. If they fail, the game could slip away quickly.

South Africa, meanwhile, are comfortably mid-table and remain unbeaten at CHAN 2024. The team plays balanced football: a solid back three and dangerous, rapid transitions going forward. Given Niger’s form, Bafana Bafana can confidently aim for all three points.

The main threat to Niger’s defense is Thabiso Kutumela, who notched a goal and an assist in the previous match. Despite the loss of Zakhele Lepasa, South Africa’s attacking unit remains potent. If they convert their chances, the win could be wrapped up before the final whistle.

Probable lineups

Niger: Tandja — Moktar, Kassali, Abduramane, Adamu Djibo — Hassana, Assane, Abdurahamane Djibo — Lukumane, Nuhu, Goumey

South Africa: Xulu — Mngonyama, Hoza, Mphahlele — Juste, Ndlondlo, Masuku, Mashego — Maema, Dolly — Kutumela

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be only the third meeting between Niger and South Africa.

Niger have lost their last two matches in the tournament.

South Africa remain unbeaten at CHAN 2024.

Prediction

Niger desperately need a win, but their vulnerability at the back and inconsistency up front make this a daunting task. South Africa, on the other hand, look much more organized, disciplined, and clinical in the final third. I expect Bafana Bafana to control proceedings and secure a convincing victory.