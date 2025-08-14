RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025

Football news Today, 08:35
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to meet in the MTN8 semi-final. Here’s where and when you can catch this clash.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: What you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates have lifted the MTN8 trophy in each of the past three seasons, and they began the current campaign in strong fashion as well, defeating Polokwane City 2-0. However, their start to the new Betway Championship season has been disastrous, with back-to-back losses to Sekhukhune (0-1) and Marumo Gallants (1-2).

Mamelodi Sundowns opened their MTN8 run with a resounding 4-0 win over Richards Bay. Their league form has also been impressive, drawing 1-1 with Chippa United before beating AmaZulu 2-0 in their first two matches.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: When and where is the match?

The MTN8 semi-final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Saturday, August 16, with kickoff at 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 05:00

  • New York 08:00

  • Panama 08:00

  • Toronto 08:00

  • Port of Spain 09:00

  • London 14:00

  • Yaoundé 18:00

  • Abuja 18:00

  • Cape Town 16:00

  • New Delhi 18:30

  • Sydney 23:00

  • Kiribati 01:00

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
MTN 8 Cup South Africa MTN 8 Cup South Africa Table MTN 8 Cup South Africa Fixtures MTN 8 Cup South Africa Predictions
Related Team News
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso Football news Today, 09:30 "With what's happening in the team, it's not easy to cope" - Miguel Cardoso on Mamelodi Sundowns' problems
Former Kaizer Chiefs player and pundit slams Waddou – What’s wrong with his approach? Football news Yesterday, 13:35 Former Kaizer Chiefs player and pundit slams Ouaddou – What’s wrong with his approach?
Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship Football news 12 aug 2025, 16:27 Ouaddou comments on Orlando Pirates’ defeat in the second round of the championship
Mofokeng left out of Orlando Pirates squad for clash against Marumo Gallants Football news 12 aug 2025, 12:41 Mofokeng left out of Orlando Pirates squad for clash against Marumo Gallants
Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 12, 2025 Football news 12 aug 2025, 10:26 Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 12, 2025
Mofokeng as part of the Orlando Pirates. Football news 11 aug 2025, 15:15 "They don't play to win, they play for TikTok" - Mark Mayambela on Orlando Pirates' defeat
Related Tournament News
MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 06:30 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament
A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed Football news 03 aug 2025, 14:25 A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed
Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed Football news 03 aug 2025, 14:00 Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025 Football news 01 aug 2025, 13:58 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025
Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025 Football news 01 aug 2025, 09:58 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores