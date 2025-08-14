Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to meet in the MTN8 semi-final. Here’s where and when you can catch this clash.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: What you need to know about the match

Orlando Pirates have lifted the MTN8 trophy in each of the past three seasons, and they began the current campaign in strong fashion as well, defeating Polokwane City 2-0. However, their start to the new Betway Championship season has been disastrous, with back-to-back losses to Sekhukhune (0-1) and Marumo Gallants (1-2).

Mamelodi Sundowns opened their MTN8 run with a resounding 4-0 win over Richards Bay. Their league form has also been impressive, drawing 1-1 with Chippa United before beating AmaZulu 2-0 in their first two matches.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: When and where is the match?

The MTN8 semi-final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Saturday, August 16, with kickoff at 15:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:00

New York 08:00

Panama 08:00

Toronto 08:00

Port of Spain 09:00

London 14:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 16:00

New Delhi 18:30

Sydney 23:00

Kiribati 01:00

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Where to watch the match online?

SuperSportTV is the official broadcaster of the MTN8 2025, so fans can catch all the action live on that platform.