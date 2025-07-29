MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament
A new official season in South Africa is set to kick off soon, and it will begin with the MTN8 tournament, where eight teams will battle for the title.
About the Tournament
MTN8 is a South African football cup competition established in 1972, featuring the teams that finished in the top eight of the league standings. Since 2002, the tournament has carried the name of its title sponsor.
The most decorated club in the tournament’s history is Kaizer Chiefs, with 15 titles. However, they will not be participating this season.
The reigning champions are Orlando Pirates. They have won the last three MTN8 titles and boast 13 titles in total.
Tournament Format
Eight teams take part in the tournament, starting from the quarterfinals and progressing through the semifinals to the final. Notably, only the semifinal round is played over two legs; all other matches are single elimination.
Matchups are determined based on league standings: the first-place team plays the eighth, the second faces the seventh, the third meets the sixth, and the fourth takes on the fifth.
MTN8 2025 Schedule and Results
Quarterfinals
August 2
15:00 Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City
18:00 Sekhukhune vs TS Galaxy
August 3
15:00 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu
18:00 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay
All kickoff times are listed in Central European Time.
