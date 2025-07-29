MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament

A new official season in South Africa is set to kick off soon, and it will begin with the MTN8 tournament, where eight teams will battle for the title.

About the Tournament

MTN8 is a South African football cup competition established in 1972, featuring the teams that finished in the top eight of the league standings. Since 2002, the tournament has carried the name of its title sponsor.

The most decorated club in the tournament’s history is Kaizer Chiefs, with 15 titles. However, they will not be participating this season.

The reigning champions are Orlando Pirates. They have won the last three MTN8 titles and boast 13 titles in total.

Tournament Format

Eight teams take part in the tournament, starting from the quarterfinals and progressing through the semifinals to the final. Notably, only the semifinal round is played over two legs; all other matches are single elimination.

Matchups are determined based on league standings: the first-place team plays the eighth, the second faces the seventh, the third meets the sixth, and the fourth takes on the fifth.

MTN8 2025 Schedule and Results

Quarterfinals

August 2

15:00 Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City

18:00 Sekhukhune vs TS Galaxy

August 3

15:00 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu

18:00 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay

All kickoff times are listed in Central European Time.

This is where reputations are made and dreams are crushed! ⚔️



The battle of the crown starts..NOW! 🏆#WafaWafa #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/0yOskcFru2 — MTN8 Wafa Wafa! (@MTN8) July 25, 2025

Reminder: Key dates, including the Soweto Derby, domestic cup finals, and the end of the season, have been announced in the latest PSL 2025/26 schedule.