Key dates for the Betway Premiership 2025/26 season revealed!

The fixture list is truly thrilling.

Details: Some of the key dates, including the Soweto Derby, domestic cup finals, and the season's conclusion, have been announced in the latest PSL 2025/26 schedule.

So, here’s a rundown of the main events and dates in South African football:

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will clash on Saturday, 1 November, with the return leg scheduled for Saturday, 31 January.

The Nedbank Cup kicks off on Saturday, 7 February 2026, starting with the Round of 32.

On 28 February 2026, Kaizer Chiefs will host Orlando Pirates. The second Soweto Derby will take place on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

The 2026 Nedbank Cup final is set for Saturday, 2 May.

On 6 December, the League Playoff Final will be held, followed a week later by the League Cup Final.

The MTN8 final is scheduled for Saturday, 13 September.

The Betway Premiership season finale is on 23 May.

The PSL Promotion Playoffs kick off on 26 May and will run through to Saturday, 13 June 2026.

A promising season packed with intriguing fixtures lies ahead.

