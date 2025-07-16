Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform?

Kaizer Chiefs travelled to the Netherlands for their pre-season training camp, where they played five friendly matches—all against Dutch opposition.

Details: In their opening match, they suffered a 1–2 defeat to Vitesse, followed by a heavy 0–4 loss to Utrecht. They then narrowly lost 0–1 to NEC Nijmegen. In their fourth outing, they earned a 1–0 win over PEC Zwolle, before closing the tour with a 1–2 defeat to Twente.

The team will soon return to South Africa to continue preparations for the upcoming season.

Kaizer Chiefs have also officially announced the departure of Yusuf Maart, who leaves the club to join the Austrian Bundesliga. He will continue his career with SV Ried.

Reminder: We also reported that the club’s management plans to release several players who are not part of their vision for the 2025/26 season. Among those is Tebogo Potsane, who has attracted interest from Siwelele.