Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria

Kaizer Chiefs have decided to part ways with one of their key players — the team’s leader and captain — who will continue his career in Europe.

Details: Kaizer Chiefs officially announced that Yusuf Maart is leaving the club to join the Austrian Bundesliga. He will continue his career with SV Ried, who were recently promoted to Austria’s top flight.

Quote: "The club values Maart’s contribution and wishes him success in this new chapter of his career," the club stated.

Maart departs Amakhosi for Austria



Midfielder Yusuf Maart has left Amakhosi to join newly-promoted Austrian Football Bundesliga outfit, SV Ried.



The Club appreciates Maart’s contribution and wishes him well in this new chapter in his career.#ThankYouMaart #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/O5YepU95eR — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 15, 2025

We also reported that the club’s management plans to release several players who are not part of their vision for the 2025/26 season. Among those is Tebogo Potsane, who has attracted interest from Siwelele.

Reminder: Following Cape Town City’s relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, interest in talented winger Jayden Rhodes has surged. Several PSL clubs are now competing for his signature.