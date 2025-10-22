Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension

Barcelona players will be without their head coach for Sunday’s clash.

The appeal proved fruitless.

Details: Today it was confirmed that Barcelona’s appeal regarding the suspension of head coach Hansi Flick has been rejected, meaning the 60-year-old German will miss Sunday’s showdown against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Flick was handed a one-match suspension after receiving a red card in the 9th round La Liga fixture against Girona, when, in the 91st minute, he vehemently and aggressively voiced his discontent towards the match official.

Following the incident, Barcelona’s management lodged an appeal hoping the disciplinary committee would overturn Flick’s ban, but their efforts fell short and Flick will have to sit out the clash against Real Madrid.

El Clásico will take place on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu, with kickoff set for 17:15 Kyiv time.

