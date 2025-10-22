ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension

Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension

Barcelona players will be without their head coach for Sunday’s clash.
Football news Today, 08:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Major blow. Official: Hansi Flick to miss El Clásico due to suspension Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The appeal proved fruitless.

Details: Today it was confirmed that Barcelona’s appeal regarding the suspension of head coach Hansi Flick has been rejected, meaning the 60-year-old German will miss Sunday’s showdown against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Flick was handed a one-match suspension after receiving a red card in the 9th round La Liga fixture against Girona, when, in the 91st minute, he vehemently and aggressively voiced his discontent towards the match official.

Following the incident, Barcelona’s management lodged an appeal hoping the disciplinary committee would overturn Flick’s ban, but their efforts fell short and Flick will have to sit out the clash against Real Madrid.

El Clásico will take place on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu, with kickoff set for 17:15 Kyiv time.

Reminder: Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona’s match in Miami

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico Football news Today, 06:23 Great news! Raphinha recovers from injury and could feature in El Clásico
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, talks to Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 04:19 "Yamal will be 100% ready for El Clásico" - Hansi Flick on the Barcelona starlet's fitness
Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise" Football news Yesterday, 10:03 Huijsen teases fans ahead of El Clásico: "Will I play? Let it be a surprise"
David Alaba of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 07:37 More trouble! David Alaba to miss El Clásico due to injury
Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico Football news Yesterday, 05:55 Combat ready! Trent Alexander-Arnold set to feature in El Clásico
Related Team News
Real set to sign Marc Guéhi as early as January. A comprehensive plan in place Football news Today, 03:52 Real set to sign Marc Guéhi as early as January. A comprehensive plan in place
Marcus Rashford Football news Today, 03:01 "That's why I'm here!" – Marcus Rashford on El Clasico
Jose Luis Mendilibar Football news Today, 02:48 "They took it away from us!" – Jose Luis Mendilibar fuming after Barcelona clash
Barcelona Issues Statement on Cancellation of Miami Match Football news Yesterday, 17:52 Barcelona Issues Statement on Cancellation of Miami Match
Breaking! Villarreal vs Barcelona match in the USA canceled! Football news Yesterday, 15:46 BREAKING! Villarreal vs Barcelona match in the USA canceled!
Barcelona Scores Six Goals in a Champions League Match for the First Time Since 2017 Football news Yesterday, 14:52 Barcelona Scores Six Goals in a Champions League Match for the First Time Since 2017
Related Tournament News
“They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership Football news Yesterday, 11:43 “They’re trying to hide something.” Thibaut Courtois slams La Liga leadership
"There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US Football news Yesterday, 11:37 "There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US
Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona’s match in Miami Football news Yesterday, 10:54 Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona’s match in Miami
How do you stop him? Kylian Mbappé scores in 11th consecutive game Football news 19 oct 2025, 16:57 How do you stop him? Kylian Mbappé scores in 11th consecutive game
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores