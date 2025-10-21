ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Atalanta vs Slavia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025

Atalanta vs Slavia: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Atalanta vs Slavia Prague prediction Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images
Atalanta Atalanta
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Bergamo, New Balance Arena
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Wednesday, October 22, in the third round of the Champions League, Italian side Atalanta will host Czech outfit Slavia Prague. Read on for detailed team analysis and our match prediction.

Match preview

Atalanta have returned to the Champions League off the back of a strong Serie A campaign, eager to prove their status as a European contender. In the 2025/26 season, they've already notched an emphatic 4-1 home win over Lecce and a convincing 3-0 victory away at Torino. However, their Champions League journey got off to a rocky start with a punishing 0-4 defeat at PSG, a serious blow to their confidence. They bounced back in the second group stage match, edging Club Brugge 2-1 at home to steady the ship.

Under new management and with a refreshed squad, the Nerazzurri are playing attacking football: while there are still some defensive questions, their intent to dictate play up front is unmistakable. In their last five matches, Atalanta have secured two wins and three draws against tough opposition: Juventus (1-1), Como (1-1), and, most recently, Lazio (0-0).

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, have had a less assured start in Europe. Their Champions League campaign began with a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt, then saw them overwhelmed 0-3 away at Inter, conceding five goals across two matches. Domestically, Slavia are faring much better: as reigning Czech champions, they've showcased a high level of defensive organization and control. After 12 league rounds, Slavia have racked up 26 points, sitting second in the table, just one point off the leaders.

Their style revolves around compact defending, rapid transitions, and excellent ball control in the Czech league, but on the European stage, they still lack consistency. A tough encounter against Atalanta could be a crucial step in their development.

Probable lineups

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Hien, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Bernasconi; Sulemana, Samardzic; Lookman
Slavia: Markovic; Vlcek, Zima, Chaloupek, Boril; Dorley, Zafeiris; Schranz, Provod, Kusej; Chory

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these clubs
  • Atalanta have lost just once in their last nine matches
  • Slavia are winless in their last three games

Prediction

Trips to Italy have always posed problems for Slavia, who rarely manage to play competitive football against Italian sides. Atalanta are focused on victory and will be pushing for it in style. My prediction: Atalanta to win at 1.5 odds

Prediction on game Win Atalanta
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
