Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona's match in Miami

Real Madrid has voiced its opposition to the proposed fixture.
Today, 10:54
Miguel Solomons
Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona's match in Miami

La Liga had approved the league match between Barcelona and Villarreal to be played in Miami, but the Catalans’ fiercest rivals are firmly against the idea.

Details: According to Cadena SER, the “Royal Club” has sent a formal request to CONCACAF, urging the organization to prohibit the game from taking place in the United States. A letter was also sent to Spain’s Higher Sports Council.

In addition, several La Liga clubs have lodged a protest with the league. As part of this demonstration, players from each team will pause play for 30 seconds after kickoff.

This act serves as a statement of players’ disapproval of moving domestic league matches abroad. The controversy stems from the planned Barcelona–Villarreal clash, scheduled to be held in Miami, USA.

Reminder: Barcelona have long awaited their return to Camp Nou — and it appears that wait is nearly over.

