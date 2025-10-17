Up to 26,000 fans allowed: Barcelona receive first licence to use Camp Nou

The reopening of the renovated stadium is drawing near.

Barcelona have long awaited their return to Camp Nou, and it seems the wait is almost over.

Details: The club officially announced that it has received the first licence from the city council to use the stadium. This approval corresponds to Phase 1A, which covers the Main Stand (Tribuna) and the South Goal section (Gol Sud). As a result, Barcelona will be permitted to host nearly 26,000 fans inside the ground.

However, the Catalan club will not be returning to the stadium just yet. They are awaiting approval for Phase 1B, which would allow the opening of the side stand and enable full and safe access. Once that stage is cleared, Barça will be able to accommodate around 45,000 spectators.

