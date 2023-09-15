Maguire responded to criticism

RU RU NG NG
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire broke his silence and said what he thinks about the constant criticism against him.

According to the eminent football player, he does not suffer from psychological pressure.

"I've been through a lot in recent years, I was captain of Manchester United for about four years. That brought with it a lot of responsibility and, of course, good and bad moments," he said.

The English defender added that it is important for him to play both for the national team and at club level.

"I've been thinking a lot about my game, especially when I wasn't included in the starting XI for the first four Premier League games. I want to play football and that's my goal. The first weeks were difficult as we only had one game a week and I "I haven't made it into the first team but we have a lot of games ahead of us and I'm sure I'll get more opportunities," Maguire told Sky Sports.

Let us remind you that in the last match of the England team the defender scored an own goal.

