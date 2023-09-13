RU RU NG NG
VIDEO. Maguire scored an own goal in the match for England: the coach stood up for him

Football news Today, 05:36
Experienced England defender Harry Maguire has again suffered from fans' ridicule.

On September 12, in a friendly game between England and Scotland, the Manchester United defender scored an own goal, which had happened to him quite often before.

After the game, the footballer received support from head coach Gareth Southgate.

“All this negativity is due to his wrong attitude towards him, which has been going on for a long time. It’s just a laugh, I’ve never seen such an attitude towards a football player, be it from Scottish fans, or from our commentators and experts. It’s simply unacceptable. Every time "When Harry takes to the pitch he has shown incredible resilience and courage. We all support him and our fans showed him a great attitude today," Southgate said.

Note that recently the football player has often been criticized for his play. This happens both in Manchester United and in the England national team. At the same time, Harry regularly gives excellent matches, after which the critics have to remain silent.

