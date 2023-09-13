England set a record among European teams

England achieved a new European record with their 600th national team win in all competitions.

Statistics are provided by the thematic resource Opta Sport.

On September 12, in a friendly match, the England team met with the Scotland team. The meeting, which took place at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the guests.

The first goal of the English team was scored in the 32nd minute by Phil Foden, who scored after a pass from Kyle Walker.

Even before the end of the first half, the leader of the England national team and Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, doubled the guests' lead.

In the middle of the second half, the British conceded when Harry Maguire cut the ball into his own goal.

The final score on the scoreboard was recorded in the 81st minute by the captain of the English team, Harry Kane. He scored a goal after a pass from Bellingham.

Let us remind you that the British are confidently leading their qualifying group for Euro 2024. After five matches they have 13 points.