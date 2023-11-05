RU RU NG NG
Luton couldn't hold onto their lead against Liverpool

Football news 05 nov 2023, 13:32
Luton couldn't hold onto their lead against Liverpool Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown

In the 11th round of the English Premier League, there was a match between Luton and Liverpool.

Liverpool, considered the favorites, had control of the ball and an advantage, but in the first half, Luton managed to withstand Liverpool's pressure, and both teams went into halftime with the score level.

In the second half, Luton grew bolder and started to threaten the opponent's goal more. Ten minutes before the end of the match, Luton executed a successful counter-attack, with Tahith Chong delivering a precise strike.

Liverpool certainly deserved the points in this game, and in the 95th minute, Luis Diaz equalized with a header, securing a draw for his team.

Luton Town 1 - 1 Liverpool

Goals: 1-0 — Chong 81, 1-1 — Luis Diaz 90+5.

As a result, Liverpool couldn't take advantage of Arsenal's setback and move ahead of the "Gunners" in the table. This draw allowed Luton to exit the relegation zone, and they are now in 17th place.

In the next round, Luton will visit Manchester United, while Liverpool will host Brentford at Anfield.

