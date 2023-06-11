Lukaku's fate at Inter revealed

Inter president Stephen Zhang has shed some light on the future of the team's forward Romelu Lukaku.

As you know, the rights to the player belong to Chelsea, and in Italy he played on loan.

"Romelu loves Inter, he's a great guy, but he has a contract with Chelsea. We need to be patient. We plan to discuss the situation with the Chelsea management to clarify Lukaku's future," Zhang said.

It should be recalled that in yesterday's Champions League final against Manchester City, Lukaku had a killer chance before the final whistle, but failed to hit the goal. In the end, Inter lost 0-1.