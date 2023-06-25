EN RU
Football news Today, 05:40
Lukaku will consider offers from Saudi Arabia

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku will consider offers from Saudi Arabia.

While the player was previously adamant about moving to the Middle East, he now agrees to consider the option.

The forward is currently on loan at Inter, who have yet to negotiate a re-take or buyout of the Belgian player.

In the past, Lukaku has received offers from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

