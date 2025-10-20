Liverpool hopes to sign Leipzig’s young prodigy. German club sets hefty price tag

"The Scousers" will have to break the bank.

Liverpool will have to battle PSG for the signing.

Details: According to Sky Sports Germany, 18-year-old Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from Leipzig has emerged as a top transfer target for English side Liverpool.

Reports suggest the Scousers have already made an enquiry about a potential move, only to be told by Leipzig that their young star is valued at a staggering €100 million.

Whether the transfer will go through this winter or if Liverpool will wait until summer remains unclear, but what’s certain is that another European giant, French powerhouse PSG, is also in the hunt for Diomande.

Diomande joined Leipzig this summer from Leganes for €20 million and has already featured in 18 matches for the club, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist.

He is currently under contract with Leipzig until 2030, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €20 million.

