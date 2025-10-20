ES ES FR FR
Ulsan HD vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025

As part of the third round of the AFC Champions League main stage, Ulsan HD and Sanfrecce Hiroshima will clash in a high-stakes encounter. The match is set to take place in Korea on Tuesday, October 21, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this game.

Match preview

Ulsan is one of the flagships of Korean football, but this season the team has fallen short of its usual high standards. After 33 rounds of the domestic league, the club sits only in ninth place. Nevertheless, Ulsan comes into this fixture in decent spirits—having confidently defeated Gwangju 2-0 in their last outing.

In the AFC Champions League, the Koreans started respectably: first beating China's Chengdu Rongcheng (2-1), then drawing with Shanghai Shenhua (1-1). One of Ulsan's main strengths is their ability to play until the final whistle—they often score decisive goals in the dying moments.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have returned to the AFC Champions League for the first time since 2019, when they reached the round of 16 before bowing out to Kashima. This season, the club qualified for the tournament thanks to a second-place finish in the J1 League, and currently sit fifth after 34 rounds.

In the group stage, the Japanese side have mirrored Ulsan's results: one win and one draw. Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Australia's Melbourne City (2-0) and shared the spoils with China's Shanghai Port (1-1).

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Ulsan have conceded first in eight of their last ten matches.
  • Four of Ulsan's last five matches have featured fewer than three goals.
  • Sanfrecce Hiroshima are unbeaten in their last ten matches.
  • These teams have met only once before—at the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup fifth place play-off. The Japanese team won that clash 3-2.

Probable lineups

  • Ulsan: Jo – Seok-Hyun, Myeong-Kwan, Kim – Lee, Seung-beom Ko, Back, Park – Lacava, Ludwigson, Farias
  • Sanfrecce: Osako – Shiotani, Araki, Sasaki – Nakano, Tanaka, Kawabe, Higashi – Maeda, Júnior, Kinoshita

Prediction

In my view, Sanfrecce Hiroshima are the favorites for this match. The Japanese side have shown more consistency and are riding a ten-game unbeaten streak. Ulsan, on the other hand, have been unpredictable this season—they can beat or lose to any opponent. My prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores