"Let him enjoy it" - Iñaki Peña backs Lamine Yamal after social media controversy

The goalkeeper understands Lamine's youthful behavior.
Football news Today, 08:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

It all comes down to youth and character.

Details: 26-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, currently on loan at Elche from Barcelona, has shared his perspective on Lamine Yamal’s social media posts, which sparked controversy following Sunday’s El Clásico against Real Madrid:

“Lamine’s social media posts? Well, that’s ultimately a matter for each individual. If I did that, I wouldn’t be comfortable, and if he did what I do, he wouldn’t be either. That’s who he is. Let him enjoy it. The worst thing would be if he doesn’t enjoy it, because right now he’s reached a level where he has every right to — a level very few ever achieve, if anyone at all. So let him keep enjoying himself,” Peña stated.

The Barcelona management, up to Joan Laporta himself, held a private meeting with Lamine after which it was decided that all of Yamal’s social media posts would be strictly monitored to prevent similar situations from spiraling out of control in the future.

Iñaki Peña, like Yamal, is a product of Barcelona’s academy. Peña is spending this season on loan at Elche after losing out to other goalkeepers at Barcelona. So far this season, Peña has played five matches for Elche, conceding five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Reminder: Serious oversight! Lamine Yamal's social media content to be monitored

