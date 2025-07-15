Leo Messi and Stanley 1913 brand announce upcoming release of new joint collection

Lionel Messi and the reusable food and drink container brand Stanley 1913 have announced the imminent launch of the new Messi x Stanley 1913 collection. The news was shared on their official Instagram pages.

Messi posted a video promoting the new line of thermoses and other containers designed for enjoying mate tea and other beverages. The video is captioned: "From Rosario to the world. The next chapter of Messi x Stanley 1913 continues – bold blue, striking gold, and built with the pride of a nation. Available July 22."

It's worth noting that Messi has long been a fan of the Stanley 1913 brand, using the company's products for the iconic mate tea and more since his youth.