Leo Messi and Stanley 1913 brand announce upcoming release of new joint collection
Lionel Messi and the reusable food and drink container brand Stanley 1913 have announced the imminent launch of the new Messi x Stanley 1913 collection. The news was shared on their official Instagram pages.
Messi posted a video promoting the new line of thermoses and other containers designed for enjoying mate tea and other beverages. The video is captioned: "From Rosario to the world. The next chapter of Messi x Stanley 1913 continues – bold blue, striking gold, and built with the pride of a nation. Available July 22."
It's worth noting that Messi has long been a fan of the Stanley 1913 brand, using the company's products for the iconic mate tea and more since his youth.
"I am honored to collaborate with Stanley 1913 to innovate and design the Messi x Stanley 1913 Collection. My connection with the brand is truly authentic—I always have a Stanley with me for my maté, and I drink water from my Stanley both on and off the field," Leo said.