Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami’s latest MLS victory

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi shared his emotions after yet another league triumph, posting a celebratory message on his Instagram page following the club’s latest MLS win.

The Argentine ace uploaded photos from the match against Nashville, captioning them with the passionate phrase: “Five wins in a row in @mls! Let’s go ✅✅✅✅✅.”

The showdown with Nashville took place last night in Miami. Notably, Messi played a decisive role in Inter’s victory—he netted both goals for his side, securing a 2-1 win for the team.

This season, Leo has featured in 27 matches across all competitions for the Florida club, racking up an impressive 22 goals and 7 assists.

Currently, Inter Miami sits seventh in the MLS standings. Messi’s side trails leaders Philadelphia Union by five points, but still has three games in hand. Should Inter claim victories in those postponed fixtures, they would take sole possession of the top spot in the league.