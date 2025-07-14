A warm company. Lionel Messi heads to the seaside for a family getaway

After another MLS match, Leo Messi took a brief break to spend some quality time with his loved ones. The football star shared snapshots with his children and wife on his Instagram page.

Leo posted photos posing with his sons and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The family hit the beach to soak up the sun, enjoying perfect weather and a fantastic mood.

It's worth noting that there were earlier rumors suggesting Messi would leave Inter Miami once his contract expired. Many speculated the Argentine would move to a more competitive league to better prepare for the World Cup, set to take place in the summer of 2026.

However, new reports indicate that the footballer is likely to extend his contract with the Florida club.

There is also talk that Leo's close friend from the Argentina national team, Rodrigo De Paul—currently playing for Atlético Madrid—could soon join him in Miami.