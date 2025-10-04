Legendary Manuel Neuer has no intention of resting – German star ready to extend Bayern contract

Age is just a number

The 39-year-old Neuer may be set to extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

Details: According to renowned German outlet Bild, legendary Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is considering continuing his playing career even after his current contract with the club expires.

The current deal of the 39-year-old shot-stopper with the Munich giants runs until the summer of 2026. However, according to the source, Neuer has no plans to retire and is ready to sign an extension to continue guarding Bayern’s net at the highest level.

Manuel Neuer has been with Bayern since 2011 and, over that time, has become one of the club’s true icons, winning every possible trophy, including the Champions League and the World Cup with the German national team.

This season, the experienced keeper has played eight matches across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. After five rounds of the Bundesliga, Bayern confidently tops the league table with 15 points.

