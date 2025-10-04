RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Legendary Manuel Neuer has no intention of resting – German star ready to extend Bayern contract

Legendary Manuel Neuer has no intention of resting – German star ready to extend Bayern contract

Age is just a number
Football news Today, 07:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Legendary Manuel Neuer has no intention of resting – German star ready to extend Bayern contract https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1968440710018769083

The 39-year-old Neuer may be set to extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

Details: According to renowned German outlet Bild, legendary Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is considering continuing his playing career even after his current contract with the club expires.

The current deal of the 39-year-old shot-stopper with the Munich giants runs until the summer of 2026. However, according to the source, Neuer has no plans to retire and is ready to sign an extension to continue guarding Bayern’s net at the highest level.

Manuel Neuer has been with Bayern since 2011 and, over that time, has become one of the club’s true icons, winning every possible trophy, including the Champions League and the World Cup with the German national team.

This season, the experienced keeper has played eight matches across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. After five rounds of the Bundesliga, Bayern confidently tops the league table with 15 points.

Reminder: Bayern has set its sights on Dusan Vlahovic.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker Transfer news Today, 03:07 Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker
Main transfer target. Manchester City join Real in race for Michael Olise Football news 02 oct 2025, 11:27 Main transfer target. Manchester City enters race with Real for Michael Olise
Anthony Gordon fires back at Rummenigge and stands up for Nick Woltemade Football news 02 oct 2025, 10:11 Anthony Gordon fires back at Rummenigge and stands up for Nick Woltemade
Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich celebrates Football news 02 oct 2025, 09:38 Manuel Neuer chases Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bayern goalkeeper storms into the prestigious top
Eberl expresses Bayern's desire to extend partnership with Kane Football news 30 sep 2025, 03:50 Eberl expresses Bayern's desire to extend partnership with Kane
“Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle Football news 29 sep 2025, 07:36 “Stuttgart found an idiot.” Rummenigge gives honest verdict on Woltemade’s move to Newcastle
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores