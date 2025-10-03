RU RU ES ES FR FR
Eintracht vs Bayern: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 4, 2025

Eintracht vs Bayern: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga Germany (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
Germany, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 4, in the sixth round of the Bundesliga, Eintracht will host Bayern Munich at home. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction in this article.

Match preview

Heading into matchday six, Eintracht sits fourth in the Bundesliga, having earned 9 points from five matches: the team has claimed three wins and drawn twice. The Frankfurt side is also competing in the Champions League, where their first two group stage matches have been nothing short of spectacular: they thrashed Galatasaray 5-1 at home before falling to Atletico in Madrid by the same scoreline.

In the league, Eintracht has been the most entertaining club: Dino Toppmöller's side has netted 17 goals in five games, conceding 13 times. In their last two league fixtures, they recorded one win and one defeat: first, they lost to Union in a breathtaking 3-4 thriller, then away to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht scored six goals by the 47th minute but conceded four times between the 72nd and 90+9th minutes, finishing with a wild 4-6 scoreline.

Bayern have already played nine matches this season—and won them all. In the Champions League, the Munich giants have collected six points from two matches, scoring eight goals and conceding just two, with victories over Pafos (5-1) and Chelsea (3-1).

In the Bundesliga, Kompany's side leads the pack: 15 points from five rounds, 22 goals scored—the league's best attack—and just three conceded, also the best defensive record so far. Bayern are playing dominant football, launching wave after wave of dangerous attacks and ruthlessly converting their chances.

Probable lineups

Eintracht: Santos, Collins, Koch, Theate, Braun, Doan, Uzun, Skhiri, Larsson, Baoya, Burkardt
Bayern: Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Gnabry, Dias, Kane

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last five meetings have produced two Bayern wins, two draws, and one Eintracht victory
  • Bayern average four goals per match
  • Eintracht concede an average of three goals per game

Prediction

Expect plenty of goals in this clash. Both teams are in red-hot form, and their recent head-to-head encounters have been high-scoring affairs. My prediction: total over (3.5) at 1.7

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
