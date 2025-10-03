RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive?

Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Who will keep their winning streak alive?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig prediction Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga Germany (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Dortmund, BVB Stadion Dortmund
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.51
In the sixth round of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will host Leipzig on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Saturday, October 4, kicking off at 15:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the betting options for this clash.

Borussia Dortmund vs Leipzig: Match preview

Borussia Dortmund are in excellent form and have started the season more than impressively. In the opening round, they drew 3-3 with St. Pauli, but then put together a stunning run of results. Dortmund claimed four consecutive league victories: 3-0 over Union, 2-0 against Heidenheim, 1-0 over Wolfsburg, and 2-0 against Mainz. With 13 points on the board, Borussia sit second in the standings, trailing only Bayern Munich, who are enjoying the best start in their history. Their Champions League campaign is also off to a solid start—a 4-4 draw with Juventus and a 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao. So far, Dortmund remain unbeaten, with two draws in all competitions.

Leipzig lost several key players over the summer, including Xavi Simons. The club also changed their head coach and missed out on European competitions. Last season, the Red Bulls ended on a sour note, failing to win any of their final five Bundesliga fixtures and surrendering a European spot to their rivals. However, this campaign has seen marked improvement. Despite opening with a heavy 0-6 defeat to Bayern, Leipzig responded with four straight wins. They now have 12 points, just one behind Borussia, and sit third in the table. The team will now aim to battle for second place.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Borussia have won their last three matches and remain unbeaten this season.
  • Leipzig are on a four-game winning streak.
  • Borussia have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five Bundesliga matches.
  • Borussia and Bayern boast the league's best defense, conceding just three goals each.
  • Last season, the sides traded victories: Dortmund won 2-1, while Leipzig claimed a 2-0 win.

Probable lineups

  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy
  • Leipzig: Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Bakayoko, Romulo, Diomande

Prediction

Both teams are neck and neck in the table and will battle it out for second place. Expect a thrilling encounter—my tip is to bet on the total goals over 3.

