Lazio announce signing of talented Juventus midfielder

The press service of AS Roma has officially announced the transfer of midfielder Nicolo Rovella from Juventus and the Italian U21 national team.

The Roman club has signed the player on a one-year loan. In the summer of 2024, AS Roma will be obliged to complete the transfer of the player if he participates in a certain number of matches.

The 21-year-old Rovella had been with Juventus since January 2021. He transferred to the Turin club from Genoa for a transfer fee of 26 million euros. He has played only three matches for the Turin club, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. He has previously been on loan at Genoa and Monza. Rovella's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Rovella has been playing for the Italian U21 national team since 2020. He has played a total of 21 matches for the Italian team, scored three goals, provided one assist, and received four yellow cards and two red cards.

It's worth noting that AS Roma finished in second place in the Italian Serie A last season, granting the club the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.