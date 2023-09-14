La Liga reduced Barcelona's spending limit

La Liga has reduced Barcelona's spending limit to 270 million euros, according to Goal.

The new spending limit for Barcelona is 270 million euros, compared to the 648 million that was set in February. Real Madrid's budget for the 2023-2024 season is 727 million euros, while Atletico's budget is also slightly higher than Barca's at 296 million euros. Also, in the top five, Sevilla - 168 million and Villarreal - 143 million.

The difference between profits and costs constitutes the cost ceiling. Barcelona have cut their annual sporting spending from €560m to around €400m, but they are still well over the limit. Thus, before the winter transfer window, the Catalans will face financial problems that spread to other teams from the club structure.

Director Laporte and his team will once again have to either cut costs or look for new revenue opportunities if they want to keep their players.

We will remind you that the president of Barcelona is responsible for the loan guarantee in the amount of 20 million euros.