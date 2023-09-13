Financial problems again in Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is responsible for the €20 million loan guarantee, reports The Telegraph.

The Camp Nou is currently undergoing renovations, but president Joan Laporta is understood to be under a €20m guarantee after an investor failed to provide the funds to complete a financial deal that was vital to the club gaining a license to play in La Liga this season.

Barcelona tried to sell off assets to increase the club's income and increase the salary fund. Last year, such assets were sold for 700 million euros, which made it possible to buy new players and become the champion of La Liga.

This summer, the club began to look for new investors, because the previous ones could not pay. However, if the previous ones are unable to pay, then the president of Barcelona will have to cover the payments personally. These reports worried American creditors.

In August, Barcelona announced an agreement with Libero. It boosted Barcelona's revenue and allowed La Liga's salary budget requirements to be met. Now there are doubts about whether the Libero will be able to fulfill his obligations.