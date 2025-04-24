Koller is one step away from matching Mosimane's record

Tomorrow, Cairo's Al Ahly will face Mamelodi Sundowns at home in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final, and this game could be marked by a record achievement.

Details: If Al Ahly wins, Marcel Koller will become the third head coach in history to lead a team to three consecutive CAF Champions League finals.

Previously, Pitso Mosimane achieved the same feat by taking Al Ahly to the finals from 2020 to 2022. The record is held by Manuel Jose, who reached four consecutive finals from 2005 to 2008.

However, if Al Ahly wins the CAF Champions League, Koller will be the first to achieve this three times in a row. Mosimane lost the final in 2022, and Manuel Jose in 2006.

The first leg in South Africa ended in a 0-0 draw.

